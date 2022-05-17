Paul A. Maloney, 90, of Blackstone, passed away peacefully May 15, 2022, in his home.
He was the husband of Mary C. (Kennedy) Maloney, whom he married June 20, 1959. Born in Milford, Mass., he was the son of the late Augustine "Gus" and Agnes (Carey) Maloney.
Paul was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War in Tripoli, Libya, North Africa. He attended the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester State College, and Bryant College. He went on to work as a computer programmer for 33 years at the former Industrial Machine Corporation, Georgiaville, until their closing in 1987.
For 50 years, Paul spent time with his family at their summer home at Roy Carpenter's Beach, Matunuck, R.I. He enjoyed getting together for yearly reunions with his fellow 102nd Air Force veterans. Paul was a sports fan, and especially enjoyed the Red Sox and Celtics. He was a history buff, and avid reader.
Besides his wife, Mary, he leaves their children, Timothy Maloney of Blackstone, and his friend, Chiara, of Florida, Kristen (Maloney) Lafontaine and her husband, Ron, of North Smithfield, and David Maloney and his wife, Pamela (Davis), of Millville, Mass.; his sister, Brenda (Maloney) Kearnan and her husband, Bill, of Blackstone; two beloved granddaughters, Clover and Ivy Maloney of Millville. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Maloney.
His funeral will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, beginning with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037.
