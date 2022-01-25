Guy, Paul Amedee, 79, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beatrice (Trudeau) Guy. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of the late Aurelien and Rina (Jalbert) Guy.
He was a property manager and a member of St. Theresa’s Shrine, Harrisville. He was a collector of many things and loved his coins.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula Gesualdi of North Smithfield, R.I., and her husband, Matthew Gesualdi, JoAnn Carriere of Woonsocket, R.I., and Deborah Gonsalves of Harrisville, R.I. He is also survived by five grandchildren Matthew Gesualdi of Millbury, Mass., Amanda Carriere of Woonsocket, R.I., Corey Gesualdi of North Scituate, R.I., Kelly Carriere of Woonsocket, R.I., and Amiyah Perry of Pascoag, R.I., as well as two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Elaine Guy. He was also the brother of the late Lillian Prentice and Ronald Guy.
His funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m., in St. Theresa’s Shrine, 35 Dion Dr., Harrisville, R.I., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Jean - Baptiste Cemetery, 310 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 7312, Warwick, RI 02886, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
