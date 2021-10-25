Paul Bourassa, 72, of Pawtucket, passed away after a brief illness Friday, Oct. 22.
He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline (Vincent) Bourassa. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Albert and Edna (Jacques) Bourassa.
Paul was an army veteran of the Vietnam War. As graduate of the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University, he was a chef-manager in the industrial cafeteria segment of the food service industry for 25 years before retiring. He served as a longtime volunteer in youth sports as a coach for the Darlington Girls Softball League, coach for the Pawtucket Slaterettes, and basketball coach and scorer for the Darlington Plains Youth Organization.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Seth Austen Bourassa of Pawtucket and Luke Bourassa of San Diego, Calif. He also leaves his sister, Claire LeBlanc, of West Warwick, and was the brother of the late Roger Bourassa.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 4-7 p.m., in the Cositgan-O’Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage St., Pawtucket. The funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Disabled American Veterans, 380 Westminster St., Providence, RI, 02903, in memory of Paul, would be greatly appreciated.
Visit www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
