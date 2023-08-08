Paul E. Cotnoir, 84, entered into eternal life on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline D. (Dufault) Cotnoir. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Emile and Anna (Marks) Cotnoir.
Paul enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grand-babies, occasional trips to the casino, playing cards, hunting, and taking long rides through the countryside enjoying nature.
He was a United States Navy veteran.
Paul worked as a tractor trailer driver for various companies in the area for 15 years and as a machinist for the Wrentham State School for 15 years prior to retiring.
He is survived by his seven children, Linda Majewski and her husband, Timothy, of Woonsocket, Cheryl Belleville and her husband, Michael, of Cumberland, Cindy Foisy and her husband, Mark, of Burrillville, Donna Houle and her husband, Wilfred, of Woonsocket, Eugene Cotnoir of Burriville, Brenda Felicio of Woonsocket, and Eric Cotnoir and his wife, Pamela, of Douglas, Mass.; one sister, Anna-Mae Viens, of Norwell, Mass.; 20 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was also the father of the late Paul E. Cotnoir Jr. and brother of the late, Emile, Raymond, Donald, Earl, Russell, Vincent, Leonard and Robert Cotnoir.
His funeral will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Agatha Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, from 4-7 p.m.
