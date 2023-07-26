Mr. Paul Emile Comire, age 83, passed away early Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his daughter Rachel's home in Columbia, S.C.
Born in Manville, R.I., Mr. Paul Comire was a son of the late Donat Comire and Claire Dupont Comire.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1962 until 1968 and was stationed in Germany for two years. Following his military service, he returned to Rhode Island and worked for Draper/Rockwell International. He married Aurore Laramee from Woonsocket, R.I., in 1965, and later moved to Charlotte, N.C., where he worked for Crompton & Knowles.
Paul and his wife started, owned and operated Paul's Appliance Repair Service for more than two decades. Paul was an entrepreneur and inventor, who was also skilled in carpentry, engineering, design, fixing things and finding solutions.
Paul was a longtime volunteer fireman and warden in Manville, R.I., and a volunteer fireman in Charlotte, N.C. He was also a scout troop leader and very active in Boy Scouts of America. He was an active member of the Manville and Fort Mill American Legion. He did volunteer work for many places including Le Foyer, the French club in Pawtucket, R.I., the Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket, R.I., and the Fort Mill History Museum in Fort Mill, S.C.
Left to cherish his memory are his 10 children, Michael Comire (Elizabeth) of Wakefield, R.I., Donald Comire (Sally) of Kingsport, Tenn., Kristine Thurman (Rodney) of Fort Mill, S.C., Thomas Comire of Seaford, Del., Rachel Allen (Scott) of Columbia, S.C., Mary Bradley (Richard) of Bessemer City, N.C., Peter Comire (Patricia) of Charlotte, N.C., Jennifer Felton (Quintin) of Rock Hill, S.C., Joseph Comire (Amanda) of Gastonia, N.C., and Donna Smith (Shane) of Indian Land, S.C.; 42 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Paul Comire was preceded in death by his siblings, Margarite Whalen, Marcel Comire, and Viola Griffin, and his first daughter, Karen Marie Comire.
