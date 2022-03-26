Our Beloved husband, father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, Pop or Pop-Pop as he was called was adored by his family. Paul G. Lacourse, 79, passed away at home surrounded by the love and care of his family on Sunday, March 20, 2022, after a courageous four-week battle with cancer.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Roland and Violet (Beaudet) Lacourse, always lived just a few streets away from his childhood home.
Paul left school after 9th grade to go to a trade school and eventually started working for Mitris house builders, a trade he would use the rest of his life. After a few years he started working with his father and brothers at Lacourse & Sons painters eventually becoming co-owner with his brother. A job he did for the last 58 years. He worked along side his two sons whenever he could. Right up until five weeks ago.
He served in the Army National Guard for six years. Something he was proud of and enjoyed going to the reunions over the years, seeing old friends.
Paul had a routine most mornings of an early breakfast out with the guys over the years. Whether it was at Chipman’s Corner or later years at Barbara’s Place.
Paul enjoyed playing the slots at Foxwoods and Twin River with his wife and always stopped for a scratch ticket. He enjoyed spending time at his home in Freedom, N.H., which he built with the help of family and friends. He was always busy helping with his talent and time and was a generous man with a quiet demeanor who always had time to help when asked. He was a hard working, loving, caring, good hearted man of few words with a love of family and a soft spot for their pets especially Keebler, Lily and Theodore.
Paul leaves his loved and devoted wife, Carol (Corriveau), they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this October; his beloved children, Robin Lacourse of Woonsocket, Kristin Lacourse and her fiancé, Mark Andrew, of Lincoln, Dawn Desrosiers and her husband, Tom, of Millville, Mass., Keith Lacourse and his wife, Michelle, of Mapleville, and Kyle Lacourse and Tamara Hill of Cranston; eight cherished grandchildren, Kelsey and her husband, Jon, Taylor, Tyler, Luke, Kendra, Emmy, Maxwell and Miles. Pop was adored by his three great-grandchildren, Alexander, Marley and Amiri; two brothers, Roland Lacourse and his wife, Carol, and Marc Lacourse all of Woonsocket; sister-in-law, Elaine Lacourse, of Cumberland. He was the brother of the late Robert and Andre Lacourse.
His Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Receiving line in church at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial is private.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements; www.sdipardomcfh.com.
