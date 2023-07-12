Paul J. Frayne, 59, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Hugh and Barbara (Brand) Frayne. Paul resided in Lincoln for most of his life and also had residence in northern New Hampshire for 10 years.
He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed all the bike paths in Rhode Island. He was a huge New England Patriots fan, loved to fish both fresh water and salt water, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog Maxwell.
Paul was a maintenance worker and HVAC worker for the Cabins at Loon Mountain for many years, prior to that he owned and operated White Mountain Refrigeration, North Woodstock, N.H.
He is survived by one brother, Brian Frayne (Karen) of Woonsocket, his three sisters: Eleanor Hunt (Peter) of Lincoln, Eileen Doyle (John) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Mary Frayne of Cumberland, along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Friday, July 7, in St. Charles Cemetery, 103 Farm St., Blackstone, Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Plott Hound Rescue at plott.rescueme.org or the American Cancer Society, Rhode Island Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. A Celebration of Life will be held in August at a date to be announced. Please refer to jjduffyfuneralhome.com for updated information.
