Paul L. Nugent, 66, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Warwick, R.I., he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Viola E. (Lopez) Nugent. Paul resided in Cumberland for the past 15 years, previously residing in Lincoln for eight years and Warwick for most of his life.
He was a communicant of St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, Cumberland.
He enjoyed sports, especially baseball and football, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, and most importantly his grandchildren.
Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council, 1472, Valley Falls, where he was a past Third Degree Knight and Grand Knight, and also a member of the Delaney Council, Lincoln, where he was a fourth degree Knight.
He was employed as an automotive technician for Christy's Auto of Johnston for more than 20 years. Paul considered Christy's as his second family.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura E. Horton, and her husband, Clayton, of Cumberland; his brother, Barry J. Nugent, of Coventry, and his sister, Anita McGarry, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his five grandchildren, Victoria, Jesse, James, Jamie, and Hunter, along with his niece, Cristee, and her children Madison and Mia. He also leaves his longtime girlfriend, Louise Demers. He was the uncle of the late Joe McGarry.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Paul's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, June 9, from 8 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 959 Nooseneck Hill Road, West Greenwich.
