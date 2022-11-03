Paul Lincoln Foster, 73, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his beloved home in Lincoln after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Paul, son of Dr Edward Foster and Barbara Keene Foster, was born in Pawtucket, R.I. He attended the Moses Brown school from 2nd through 10th grade and a special program at Brown University, completing his high school diploma at Pawtucket West High School. He joined the Cadet Corp at Norwich University and was commissioned in the Army at graduation. He completed his law degree at Suffolk University, served for eight years, and taught at West Point. Paul’s time at Norwich left an indelible mark. He promoted the school, volunteered time and attended events. The friendships he forged at Norwich would remain with him to the end of his life, and he was grateful to join his class as a new inductee to the "Old Guard" at the belated 50th reunion in 2021.
Paul’s life was marked by a love of hard work and creativity. He worked as an attorney for the state of Rhode Island, notably the Department of Business Regulation, and the Department of Children, Youth and Families. He also had a private practice. Paul helped shape his beloved town of Lincoln through real estate development including a number of single family homes and Lincoln Center Properties. After retiring from law, Paul began a commercial venture into the commercial food industry and partnered to develop and patent the Spinfryer, which was included in George Foreman's home product line as well as some Pitco commercial fryers. He was commended for his part in the development of an entrepreneur program at Norwich and kept in touch with students he mentored. Sports, gardening, music and art were important to him throughout his life, both as a participant and as a supporter.
One of his greatest joys were his three children. Nathan Edward and Katie Patricia preceded Paul in death. His is survived by Jenny Foster and her children Riley, Caspian and Sage Phillips, Katie's daughter, Madison DeSanto, and his beloved wife, Patricia Elliott, and her daughter Annie (John) Collins and their children. He is also survived by his brothers Ted (Jan) Foster and Richard (Dani) Foster and their children and grandchildren. His sister Barbara preceded him.
A memorial service at Chapel Street Congregational Church followed by a celebration of his life is planned for Paul in Lincoln on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Donations in his honor can be made to CurePSP, Norwich University or an animal shelter or tree conservancy.
Arrangements are entrusted to the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home, 925 Chalkstone Ave., Providence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.