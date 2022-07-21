Paul M. Scully, 68, of Cumberland passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2022, at home.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Robert R. and Eileen G. (Poissant) Scully Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Paul M. Scully, 68, of Cumberland passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2022, at home.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Robert R. and Eileen G. (Poissant) Scully Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Mr. Scully was employed as a telecommunications supervisor for Lifespan and Rhode Island Hospital for over 27 years until his retirement.
Paul was an avid coin collector, and working in his yard. Those who love him will remember his strong will, his strength though illness and the love he shared for his daughter. He was a communicant of the former St. Patrick Church and the Historic St. Joseph Church.
He leaves his beloved daughter, Lisa Scully, of Pawtucket, his grandson, Cody Jones of Pawtucket; his brother, Robert R. Scully Jr., of Houston, Texas; as well as his niece, Katie Hanley, of Chicago and his nephew, Sean Scully, of Ireland.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Paul's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon. A prayer service will be held at noon. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.