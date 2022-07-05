Mr. Paul R. Boucher, 75, a lifelong resident of Cumberland passed away Saturday July 2, in Hope Hospice Center, Providence, with his family by his side.
He was the loving husband of Marilyn B. (Drover) Boucher for 39 years.
Paul was born in 1946 in Woonsocket, the son of the late Armand and Juliette (Levesque) Boucher and was a graduate of Cumberland High School in 1965. He later worked for many years at Hope Global in Cumberland, retiring in 2012.
He was an avid golfer and was a member of Country View Golf Club in Harrisville, RI for many years. He also enjoyed all sports and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by his two sons, Jeremy Boucher and Brandon Boucher both of Cumberland.
Funeral services will be private.
