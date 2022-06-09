Paul W. Damiano, 75, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Hope Health Hospice, Providence.
Born in Rockland, Mass., son of the late Augustine and Mary (DiStefano) Damiano, he is survived by his loving wife, Lee Ann.
Paul graduated from Boston University and went on to earn a CPA designation. He joined Coopers & Lybrand in Boston and later moved to Rhode Island to pursue opportunities in the private sector. During a recession in the economy when jobs were scarce, Paul decided to establish the Paul W. Damiano, CPA accounting firm in the 1980s in Johnston, R.I., later moving the practice to Lincoln, R.I. He also owned and operated Harmony Mill & Storage in Glocester with partner Frank Anderson.
Paul was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa in the 1970s and was told he would be blind one day. He used the next several years travelling extensively throughout Europe and the islands. He pursued scuba diving, skiing and golf. Paul owned several sailboats with long-time friend Guy Mason. With the advancement of technology for the blind, Paul was able to continue his accounting work with the assistance of adaptive products.
A member of the Glocester Country Club since the 1980s, he served a term as treasurer. Paul was also a member of the Smithfield Elks and Glocester Lions. He served as president of the Lions and during that term, was encouraged to apply for a guide dog, following the Lions Club’s mission of helping the visually impaired. In 2000, Paul received his first guide dog, Wroy. Subsequently, a second guide dog, Daisy, became his companion and life support. In 2002, Paul was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club International, a designation recognizing dedicated humanitarians.
In 2009 Paul was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease. Determined to fight against the odds, he joined a Rock Stead Boxing group in North Attleboro, Mass. For several years, Paul enjoyed the workout and comradery of others afflicted with the disease.
He is also survived by a son, Jeffrey Damiano, of Johnston; a daughter Christin Awad-Damiano of Union, N.J.; a stepdaughter, Melissa Silva, of Coventry; four grandchildren and several cousins. Having no siblings, cousin Dodi DiStefano filled the gap as a “sister” to Paul throughout the years. A dear friend and caregiver, Kerry Roberts, served as the “brother”.
Visiting hours will be Monday, June 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Anderson Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville, R.I. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m.
Donations in Paul’s honor may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assn, RI Chapter, P O Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940. For messages of condolence, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
