Paula E. Tomei, 80, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 15, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. John A. Tomei. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Lena (Biagioni) Ricci.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Lambrou and her husband, Theodore, John Tomei and his wife, Betsy, and Amy Goggin and her husband, Jeffrey, all of Cumberland. She also leaves two sisters, Pamela Wamester of Cranston and Roberta Campagna of San Anselmo, Calif. She was a loving grandma to Lena Lambrou, Rachel Cole, Jason Lambrou, David Lambrou, Emily Lambrou, Timory Goggin, Thomas Goggin, and Delaney Goggin.
She graduated from Tolman High School and the Memorial Hospital Northeastern University School of Radiologic Technology. She was an x-ray technician at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital before starting her family. She was a volunteer throughout her life, serving the Ladies Guild at St. Joan of Arc, the Cumberland schools, the Ladies Auxiliary at St. Raphael Academy, and the Because He Lives Soup Kitchen. She played in several bridge groups; was a loyal Friar fan, always asking when the next basketball game was; a "Golden Girls" connoisseur, and a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m., in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
