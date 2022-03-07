Paula, H. Coogan, 84, of Rumford and formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully last week.
She was the beloved wife of Edward “Ted” Coogan Jr. They were happily married for 63 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Helen (Dwyer) Horton.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Tracy Paoletti her husband, Tom, and their sons John “Jack,” Michael his wife, Mackenzie, and Thomas “Tommy,” Edward Coogan III his wife, Susan, and their two daughters Catherine and Elinor “Ellie,” and Gregory Coogan, his wife, Katie, and their children Benjamin, Molly, Anna, and Danny. She was also a sister to John Horton and the late Anthony Horton.
Paula lived most of her life in Cumberland before moving to Rumford. She led a very active lifestyle including volunteering at the Cumberland Library Bookstore, taking yoga classes, she was a member of the Barrington Y, she walked daily and was an avid golfer. She had recently taken up playing mahjong and loved it. But her greatest joy was spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren, always present at their games and activities and was famous for hosting the best sleepovers when they were young. Paula lived a wonderful life and was much-loved and adored by her family and wide circle of friends, and she will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m., in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford, R.I. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are on Friday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, Paula’s family would greatly appreciate donations to the Friends of Cumberland Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI 02864, or Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860, or Hope Health Hulitar Hospice, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
