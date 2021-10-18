Paulette Brodeur Hubbard, 76, passed away on Oct. 9, at Halifax Health-Hospice Care Center, Port Orange, Fla.
Paulette was born on Dec. 2, 1944, to the late Robert A. and Pauline Genereux Brodeur. She grew up in Woonsocket and North Smithfield, R.I., and attended St. Clare High School class of 1962. During her formative years, she was surrounded by a loving family, including her sister, three brothers, and many cousins and friends.
Paulette started her working career at the Woonsocket Institution for Savings and after her move to Texas, built a distinguished 32-year career with Republic Title of Texas, becoming senior vice-president. While living in Dallas, she also became an entrepreneur and Jill-of-all-trades by buying, restoring, renovating and reselling houses.
After leaving R.I., Paulette moved to Dallas, where she resided until her retirement in Jan. 2010. She then moved back to R.I. to be closer to family, where she spent time in both Narragansett and Wakefield. For the last four years of her life Paulette resided in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., making amazing new friends, spending quality time with family and spoiling her beloved dog, Ginger. Regardless of where she lived, Paulette also loved to travel and visit places such as London, Belize and Costa Rica.
Paulette showed valiant strength throughout her fight against uterine cancer over the last two years. On Oct. 9, 2021, she lost her battle, having been closely supported and cared for in her final days by her loving brother Bob and sister-in-law Pauline.
Paulette is survived by her siblings and their spouses Edmond R. Brodeur and his wife, Elaine; Robert J. Brodeur and his wife, Pauline; Richard P. Brodeur and his wife, Marcia; and Ann Elizabeth (Brodeur) Carlton and her husband, Richard. She leaves behind six nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces, four great-nephews, and many cousins and friends, all of whom will remember her immense generosity, deep love, and spot-on advice. Her family will be forever grateful for the time they were able to spend with Paulette, the many vacations, family gatherings, and chats over a glass of red wine, her favorite.
Paulette, may God hold you tightly in his arms and may you rest in the sweetest of peace.
We love you, Auntie Paulie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paulette to: American Cancer Society by going to www.cancer.org and clicking “Give in Honor and Memory” or by calling 1-800-227-2345.
There are no calling hours and her memorial service will be private.
