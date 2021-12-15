Paulette D. "Penny" (Laliberte) Marzini, 78, of Slatersville, died Dec. 13, 2021, in Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence.
She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Marzini Jr. Born in Attleboro, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Rene and Gilberta (Briere) Laliberte.
Penny was an electronic assembler for the former Foxboro Company, Foxboro, Mass., until her retirement in 1991. She enjoyed playing cards and needlepoint.
She leaves her daughters, Brenda Testa Rose of Colorado Springs, Cold., and Susan Testa of Woonsocket; her brother, Marc Laliberte, of Cumberland; her sister, Nina Parrett, of Cumberland; four grandchildren, Joel, Stephanie, Donnie, and Jesse; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Branden, and Willow. She was predeceased by her siblings, Paul and Jacqueline Laliberte, and Laura Perona.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
