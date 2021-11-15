Paulette M. (Cote) Dugas, age 78, passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her beloved family, on Thursday, Nov. 11.
She was the adoring wife of Gerald J. Dugas for 58 years and the daughter of the late Conrad Cote and Marguerite (St. Georges) Cote. She was the cherished sister of the late Maurice Cote, the late Louise Flynn, and Richard Cote.
Born and raised in Providence, R.I., Paulette eventually settled in Woonsocket, R.I., where she raised her family. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish in Woonsocket for more than 50 years before relocating to Portland, Maine, with her husband. Paulette had a terrific sense of humor, an infectious laugh, a love of singing, and an affinity for dancing with her husband. She was an adoring wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Paulette will be dearly missed by children including Michael Dugas and his wife, Becky (Claris), of Epsom, N.H., Denise Weldner and her husband, Paul, of Casco, Maine, and Renay Bushell and her husband, Michael, of Rehoboth, Mass. Paulette was also blessed with many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who loved her deeply.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, 429 Ocean Ave., Portland, Maine. A private burial will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice.
Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Paulette’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.
