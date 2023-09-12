Paulette M. (Dauphinais) Girard, 79, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 9, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.
She was the beloved wife of Guy A. Girard for over 50 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Berthille (Cabana) Dauphinais.
Paulette was a graduate of Villa Augustina, Goffstown, N.H., a Carmelite nun in Oklahoma, and earned her master's degree from Rhode Island College. She worked as a teacher in the Woonsocket school system, where she spent the majority of her career at Social Street School. Mrs. Girard was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and, later, Saint Mary Parish. She was enthusiastic and energetic in her many projects, especially as a member of her church’s Ladies' Guild. In addition to being a very active member of her community, Paulette loved gardening, woodworking and craft projects, and especially spending time with her family.
Besides her husband, Guy, she leaves their children, Kristin Gouhl and her husband, Erik, of Fayetteville, Ga., Lisa Bergman and her husband, Jae, of Uxbridge, Mass., Matthew Girard and his wife, Shirley, of Marietta, Ga., and John Girard and his wife, Tara, of North Smithfield; four sisters, Cecile Landry of Texas, Rosemarie Fralix of North Carolina, Annette Sirois of South Attleboro, Mass., and Claire Levesque of Aiken, S.C.; 12 grandchildren, Anika, Ethan, Owen, Calvin, Hailey, Tyler, Quinn, Ashlyn, Camryn, Gavin, Jameson, and Declan; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Dauphinais, and her sister, Rita Demers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Sept. 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., in Saint Mary Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
