Pauline A. Ellis, of Cumberland, formerly of Attleboro, Mass., passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Fredrick E. Ellis. She was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Fall River, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Fernand and Fedora (Garant) Goffinet.
Pauline worked as a registered nurse at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for many years and then worked at Madonna Manor, prior to retiring. Before moving to Cumberland, she was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Church in Attleboro, Mass., where she formed many cherished lifelong friendships.
Pauline is survived by her children, Fredrick E. Ellis Jr. (Lynne) and Karen B. Lambert. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Tabby. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey H. Ellis, and her grandson, Matthew F. Ellis. Pauline was the sister of Rita Goffinet, and the late Jules Goffinet. Pauline also leaves six grandchildren: Christopher, Abby, Adam, Elizabeth, Meghan, and Jillian. She was the great-grandmother to Jasmine, Dylan, Nathan, Morgan, Scarlet Rose, and John Luke.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m., in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial to follow will be at St. John's Cemetery, 165 West St., Attleboro, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of RI, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906, in Pauline's memory, would be greatly appreciated.
