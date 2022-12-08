Pauline C. (Gravel) Landry, 88, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2022, in the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford, Mass., with her loving family by her side.

She was the beloved wife of Leonard Landry, they were married on June 26, 1954, sharing 68 happy years together. Pauline was a devoted mother, she is survived by her daughters Christine Wall of Cumberland, Janice Omar and her husband, Thomas, of Woonsocket and Aimée Landry of Hopedale, and son Eric Landry and his wife, Melissa; her five cherished grandchildren, Patrick Wall and his wife, Saba, Daniel Wall and his wife, Tiffany, Joanna Petrowicz, Cari Gray and her husband, Nicholas, and Nathan Omar and his financé, Maria; her three great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Camille Wall, Donovan Wall and Lilly Gray.

