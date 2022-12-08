Pauline C. (Gravel) Landry, 88, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2022, in the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford, Mass., with her loving family by her side.
She was the beloved wife of Leonard Landry, they were married on June 26, 1954, sharing 68 happy years together. Pauline was a devoted mother, she is survived by her daughters Christine Wall of Cumberland, Janice Omar and her husband, Thomas, of Woonsocket and Aimée Landry of Hopedale, and son Eric Landry and his wife, Melissa; her five cherished grandchildren, Patrick Wall and his wife, Saba, Daniel Wall and his wife, Tiffany, Joanna Petrowicz, Cari Gray and her husband, Nicholas, and Nathan Omar and his financé, Maria; her three great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Camille Wall, Donovan Wall and Lilly Gray.
Born in Putnam, Conn., on Jan. 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Flora (Gagne) Gravel. She also leaves her three sisters with whom she was very close, Claudette St. Sauveur of Cranston, R.I., Jacqueline Gravel of Blackstone, Mass., and Jeanne Parker and her husband, Robert of Ellington, Conn., as well as many nieces and nephews and their families and numerous cousins and friends.
She was previously employed by Donnelly’s Manufacturing in Woonsocket for several years and also waitressed at several restaurants in the area. Pauline was a lifelong resident of Blackstone, she was a member of Devine Mercy Parish Senior Citizens Club. She was an excellent cook and baker, hosting many family gatherings over the years. She enjoyed listening to music, playing cards and board games.
Pauline and her husband and children spent many summers beach bugging on East Beach in Charlestown, R.I. Also, she and Len and daughter Aimée spent many wonderful winters in Homosasa, Fla. She will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m., from Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Divine Mercy Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I. Visiting hours are on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
