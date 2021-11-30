Pauline Doris Martin (Thibeault) passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 26, after a Thanksgiving surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Central Falls on Oct. 19, 1938. She was the daughter of Wilfred J. Thibeault and Alexina M. Thibeault (Catineault) and sister to Sonny, Roger, and Henry Thibeault.
She is survived by her two children, Doris A. Curran of Woonsocket, and Eugene R. Martin III of North Providence and his wife, Juli Martin. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Caitlin Desper and her husband, Scott, Alexandra Curran and her husband, Jeffrey, Samantha Curran and her partner, Michael, Casey Martin and Cage Martin as well as her two great-grandchildren Logan and Lily Desper.
Pauline began her career as a secretary for Dupuis Oil in Pawtucket, R.I. As a single mom, she worked as a merchandiser for Colgate Palmolive. Pauline worked tirelessly for her parish, St. Aiden’s, her whole life. As an avid beach bum, Pauline’s happiest days were spent with her family and friends on Drake’s Island Beach in Wells, Maine.
She will be remembered for her enduring kindness, her beautiful singing voice, charitable works and generosity to all she met.
Please join us for a celebration of life ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m., at St. Aiden’s Church in Cumberland, R.I. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com .
