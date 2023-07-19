Pauline E. (White) Boynes, 95, of Cumberland, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at The Friendly Home in Woonsocket. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert L. Boynes for 72 years.
Pauline was born in Lawrence, Mass., and throughout her long life, she made Cumberland her cherished home. Her parents, Horace M. and Mary (Ordway) White, instilled in her a deep sense of love and compassion for her family and community.
Above all else, Pauline was a dedicated homemaker, finding fulfillment in caring for her family's well-being and fostering their health and happiness. She also worked as an office worker at the former FW Heel Company for seven years until 1953, as well as a buyer for the former McCarthy's Department Store in Woonsocket, displaying her strong work ethic and commitment to her responsibilities.
She enjoyed bowling, swimming and traveling, especially trips to Montreal and Lake George. She also enjoyed playing poker with her family on family holidays. Her true passion and joy came from gathering with her loved ones. Spending quality time with her family brought immeasurable happiness to her heart.
Pauline leaves behind a legacy of love; her four sons, Robert L. Boynes Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Swansea, Mass., Richard A. Boynes and his wife, Elizabeth, of North Attleboro, Mass., Ronald S. Boynes and his wife, Rosa, of Cumberland, and David C. Boynes and his wife, Susan, of Chepachet; her daughter, Paula J. Rothbaum, and her husband, Brian, of Sharon, Mass., and they all shared a special bond with Mom that will be cherished forever. In addition to her children, Pauline's influence extended to nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Carl White, Theresa Lanouette, Donald White, and Al LeBlanc.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Pauline's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Monday, July 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon; prayer service will be held at noon. Burial will be private at Arnolds Mills Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, RI Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
