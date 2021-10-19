Pauline E. (Godin) Jolicoeur, 93, of Woonsocket, died Oct. 16, 2021, at home.
She was the wife of the late Henry Z. Jolicoeur. Born in Millville, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Romeo Godin, Sr. and Yvonne (Gauthier) Godin.
Mrs. Jolicoeur worked as a presser for the former Dun-rite Cleaners & Tux House Woonsocket, for many years, retiring in 1990. A deeply spiritual woman, Pauline was a prayerful, devout Catholic, and a communicant of St. Agatha's Church, Woonsocket. She traveled extensively including pilgrimages to the Holy Land, Rome, Fatima, Lourdes, and Medjugorje. She was the epitome of unconditional love accepting all for who we are. When you were with her, she was always present. She loved watching "Anne of Green Gables," "Little House on the Prairie" and "Highway to Heaven," which reminded her of her childhood.
She is survived by her three children, Jeanne Crane of Woonsocket, Diane Lafrenaye of Mashpee, Mass., and Richard Jolicoeur of Winfield, Pa.; six grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, Joel, and Justin Crane, Aimee Zajc, and Sharon Lafrenaye; and five great-grandchildren, Tymothy and Michaela Crane, Tegan Laforce, Nolan Zajc, and Grace Knoth. She was the sister of the late Romeo Godin, Jr., Roger Godin, Paul Godin, Evelyn Leduc, and Doris Beauchemin; and the great-grandmother of the late Nathaniel Crane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at noon in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham. Calling Hours will be held Thursday, Oct.21, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any charity that serves the poor.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
