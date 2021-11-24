Pauline F. Toupin, 98, of Manville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Julien J. Toupin. They were happily married for 64 years until his passing in 2010. Born in Manville, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Adrienne (Bachand) Bell.
She was a wonderful daughter, wife, and mother. She was a lifelong resident of Manville and parishioner of St. James Catholic Church. Pauline had worked at A.T. Cross for many years before retiring. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling with her late husband. She loved spending time with family and entertaining. She is survived by her daughter, Muriel Toupin. She was the mother of the late Charles Toupin and the sister of the late Cecile Romblad and Henry Bell.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., in Saint James Church, Division Street, Manville. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN,38105, in memory of Pauline, would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
