Pauline I. Morse, 85, of Blackstone, died April 14, 2023, at home.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Irene (Plante) Peters. She is survived by Leo Morse of Melbourne, Fla.; three sons, Ronald Morse and his wife, Emily, of Blackstone, Robert Morse and his wife, Pam, of Blackstone, and Donald Morse of Oregon; and five grandchildren, Adam, Julia, Mitchell, Mallory and Benjamin.
Pauline was a graduate of Blackstone High School and lifelong Blackstone resident.
Pauline worked in local supermarkets earlier in life. She then worked for Blackstone Pharmacy and CVS for over 25 years, retiring in 2010.
When Pauline was not spending time with her grandchildren she was very active with the Lions Club, Senior Center, volunteering for local shelters and enjoying quiet time with her beloved cat’s Snuggles and Bubbles. She was an avid animal lover. She loved time spent with family and friends at the casino for a quick pull or leisurely people watching.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, beginning with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul's St., Blackstone. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blackstone Senior Center, 15 St. Paul St., Blackstone MA, 01504.
