Longtime Burrillville resident and homemaker Pauline Marie (Menard) Paul died peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Manville; she was 81 years old.
Born in Woonsocket on January 19, 1942, to Raymond & Orpha (Carpentier) Menard, Pauline was the wife of 60 years to the late Roger Paul who passed away in November 2020. She was raised with her siblings, Roger, Rick, Henry Menard, and Doris (Menard) Cazeault, all of whom have preceded her.
Pauline was blessed with a loving family and is survived by her son, Rick Paul (wife Carol Nolan-Paul), daughter Deena Lovell (husband Kole), all of Mohegan; and predeceased by her daughter, Donna. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren: Amanda Verdo, Anthony Elgar, and Cody Nolan Paul; great-grandchildren: Angelina Elgar; Arianna, Isabella, and Julianna Verdo; several nieces and nephews; an aunt, Lucille Carpentier, and her ‘sister-cousin’, Lorraine Guzman, along with many friends and acquaintances she made "along her highway," by whom she’ll be sorely missed but fondly remembered.
Somewhat outspoken, never shy, Pauline lived life in the Mohegan section of Burrillville and later, as her health declined, briefly in Woonsocket at Wyndemere Woods and later at The Holiday in the Manville section of Lincoln.
A woman of faith, she was a former member of St. Theresa’s Parish & Shrine in her hometown of Nasonville and a dedicated member of the Choraleers of Northern RI, singing at local nursing homes.
Pauline was an avid bingo player and casino patron who absolutely loved to daub those numbers and hear the winning sounds of those slots; certainly music to her ears! Pauline loved the music of all genres, especially tunes from the 1950s.
Together with her husband, Roger, Pauline thoroughly enjoyed car shows, road trips, and excursions riding in their coveted 1955 Mercury convertible. Roger and Pauline were among the few remaining members of the former Rolling Zephrs Car Club.
Pauline’s family sends special thanks to the hard-working, compassionate staff at The Holiday Nursing Home and with Gentiva Hospice.
Services are respectfully private at Pauline’s request; inurnment for both Pauline and Roger will occur at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Berarducci-Tatro Funeral & Cremation Services, 185 Spring St., Woonsocket, R.I.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.