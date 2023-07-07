Pearl C. (Hughes) Delaney Priestley, 98, of Woonsocket, died June 28, 2023, in The Friendly Home.
She was the wife of the late Norman Priestley. Born in Johnston, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Arthur E. Hughes Sr. and Bertha (Fricker) Hughes.
After graduating from Woonsocket High School in 1942 and from Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1946, Mrs. Priestley's prominent nursing career began during WWII as an Army cadet nurse. She would often boast that she first practiced nursing before penicillin was widely used. She continued her work in health care for the former Woonsocket Hospital, and prior to retiring in June of 1986, Pearl served as the head nurse in the labor and delivery department where she was instrumental in implementing policies facilitating fathers in the delivery rooms.
Pearl was a communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church, Millville, Mass., was the former president of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW), as well as a member of the Order of Eastern Star #3, Woonsocket. Additionally, she served as secretary to the Colonial Village Association and served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Woonsocket Visiting Nurse Service. She loved being an active member of St. Mark's Senior Citizens and the Golden Hearts (formerly Sacred Heart Seniors), where she called bingo for many years until moving to the Friendly Home where she played and often won bingo only using a card if the number 17 was on it.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Denise Delaney, of Blackstone, Mass., a son, Norman A. Priestley, and his wife, Diane, of Mapleville; two daughters, Kim E. Haggerty, of Maryland Heights, Mo., and Carol A. Mowry and her husband, Stephen, of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late John T. (Jack) Delaney and the sister of the late Arthur E. Hughes Jr., Lawrence W. Hughes, and June A. Grover.
To commemorate Pearl’s memory and a life well lived, friends are encouraged to play bingo, do a puzzle, or play cards or a board game together in her honor. Visitation was respectfully omitted, and burial was private. At Pearl’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friendly Home Activity Department, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
