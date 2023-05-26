Pearl Maria Ferland, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, in Melbourne, Fla. She was the wife of the late Will Postle.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Lorien and Pearl (Demers) Ferland. Pearl lived all her life in Cumberland, R.I. except for a recent move to Melbourne, Fla., where she could be closer to her daughters.
Pearl, born on Jan. 1, 1939, near the end of the Great Depression, grew by her own accord and intelligence into an independent and self-supporting woman. Her career began at 16 years old working in an eyeglass factory, helping to support her parents and seven siblings. For several years, she was the family’s sole support. She earned a GED in her 20s and a Masters of Education degree at Rhode Island College in her 40s. During this time she also raised three daughters with the late Edmond Proulx, her first husband.
At a young age, Pearl expressed a love and talent for music when learning to play the accordion. This led to proficiencies in guitar, piano, songwriting, singing, and ultimately as a music and elementary school teacher in Cumberland, R.I. Pearl had many other interesting talents including sewing, photography, watercolor painting, cooking (especially yummy homemade chocolate candy during the holiday season), and square-dance calling with her late husband, Will. Computers and smartphones captured Pearl’s interest early on, and even at 84 years old, she never went anywhere without her iPhone.
She was an active member of the Cumberland Senior Center, the Cumberland Artists Alliance, the Rhode Island Watercolor Society, and the Art Group of Northern R.I. Many of her beautiful paintings were often displayed at the Cumberland Public Library and the Arnolds Mills Community House, both in Cumberland, R.I. She and her friends from the watercolor artist community connected socially as well as participating together in art shows around the state.
Education was important to Pearl, and especially for her daughters. During their formative years she often brought her daughters to the then Cumberland Library (now known as the Arnolds Mills Community House) where you would find Debra, Cynthia, and Michelle huddled for hours in the children’s book nook, each absorbed in the magic of reading and the peaceful atmosphere. Times spent here were and still are treasured by the family.
Pearl is survived by her daughters: Debra FitzGerald and her husband, Paul, of Schenectady, N.Y.; Cynthia Yates and her husband, Jon, of Valparaiso, Fla.; and Michelle DeMaio and her husband, Ray, of Melbourne, Fla.
Pearl’s grandchildren include Max Batcher (Emily), Shane Batcher (Katie Brudos), Mike Batcher (Allison), Keri Martinez (Scooter), Shae FitzGerald, Bonnie FitzGerald, Devin FitzGerald, Paul Eastman, Kyle Eastman, Anthony Desmarais (Kelly), Christopher Desmarais (Molly), Rose DeMaio (Alex Tooke), and Jessica Erickson (Mark); her great-grandchildren include Chloe Batcher, Benniccio and Effie Martinez, Allanna and Hayden Desmarais, Miles and Maceo Erickson, and Baby Girl. Pearl's siblings include the late Norman Ferland, the late Beatrice Fontenault, the late Margaret Gingrass, the late Eva Marie Ferland, the late Gerard Ferland, Irene Shields (Joe), Marie-Anne Smith (Cliff), and Earl Ferland (Donna).
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Pearl's Life Celebration to be held on Thursday, July 20, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.