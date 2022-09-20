Pearl T. Dellinger, 84, of Woonsocket died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
She was the loving wife of Ralph E. Dellinger Sr. Pearl and Ralph were married on Dec. 10, 1960, at St. Edwards Church in Pawtucket.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 10:35 am
Born and raised in Pawtucket Pearl was a daughter of the late Alfred and Bernadette (Campeau) Tessier. She was a graduate of Tolman High School in Pawtucket. Pearl lived in North Providence for several years and after her marriage she lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., and then El Paso, Texas, as Ralph’s service in the military took them to these locations. Pearl and Ralph have lived in Woonsocket since 1966.
Pearl worked for the Chrysler Mills in Pawtucket in her earlier years. She was employed as a payroll and filing clerk for the Woonsocket Public School Department for over 20 years before retiring in 1988.
Pearl was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Parish.
She enjoyed playing cards and games as well as trips to the casinos. Other fun times were fishing for blue gill, camping, going for walks and trips to the beach or to the Smokey Mountains of North Carolina.
Pearl will be remembered as a devoted mother. She loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband of nearly 62 years, Pearl is survived by her son, Ralph Dellinger Jr., and his wife, Deborah, and a daughter, Donna Ann Beals, and her husband, Shawn, all of Woonsocket. She was the grandmother of Tricia Mikulko and her husband, Luke, Megan Dellinger, and Nicholas and Nathaniel Beals, and great-grandmother of Brayden and Ashton Mikulko. She was the sister of the late Donald and Alfred “Charlie” Tessier, Jean Verdon, Eleanor Tessier and Janice Kelmanchuck. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park in Johnston. Visiting hours are Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of RI, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306 Providence, R.I. 02906 or www.alz.org.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
