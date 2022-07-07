Pedro R. Marques, 100, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of Elisa (Sousa) Marques. They have been married for the past 72 years.
Born in Corga, Penalva do Castelo, Portugal, he was the son of the late Jose and Maria Marques. Pedro came to this country in 1967, settling in Cumberland.
Pedro was an avid gardener and enjoyed reading and collecting books.
He was a member of the Clube Juventude Lusitana, Cumberland.
He was a veteran of the Portuguese Army, stationed in the Azores.
He was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland. He was a very religious man, serving and volunteering for the many church activities over the years.
He was a supervisor for the former Standard Nut & Bolt, Cumberland, for more than 20 years until his retirement.
Beside his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Maria Celeste DaCruz, and her husband, Augusto, of Cumberland; his grandson, Nuno DaCruz, and his wife, Leslie, of Cumberland; his two great-grandchildren, Christian and Madeline; his four sisters-in-law, Piedade, Cacilda , Beatriz, and Ana, along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Maria, Joao, Josefa, Conceicao, Idalina, Leonarda, Manuel, Jose and Fernando.
Pedro's Life Celebration will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.