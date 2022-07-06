Peggy C. (Clancy) Cost, 66, of North Scituate, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, due to complications from cancer.
She was the beloved wife of Cmdr. Brian P. Cost, USCG retired. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Charlene E. (Collar) Clancy.
Peggy lived in Glocester for 11 years before moving to Scituate in 1998. She graduated summa cum laude from Hawaii Pacific University and excelled at teaching. You could usually find her working on her family farm raising sheep and competing in dog sports with her beloved dogs. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress and she celebrated life and family. She was a member of Save You’re a** Longear Rescue, American Belgian Malinois Club and the Poodle Club of America.
In addition to her husband, Brian, she is survived by her children, Katherine E. Amsden of Scituate and Charles B. Cost and his wife, Christine, of Scituate. She was the sister of the late T. Michael Clancy and the late Patrick E. Clancy; sister-in-law of Donnamae (Fitz) Clancy of Maryland and Cynthialu (Fitz) Clancy of Georgia. She was the grandmother of James B. Cost, Elizabeth E. Amsden, Meghan H. Amsden, A.S. Amsden, Joshua G. Amsden and Brian C. Cost. Peggy will always be remembered as a beloved wife, mom, grandmom and sister that always put her family first.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be private.
For online condolences please visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.