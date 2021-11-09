Peter J. Moskal, 75, of Cumberland, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Mount St. Rita’s Health Centre, Cumberland.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Matthew and Josephine (Mizera) Moskal, he was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Mr. Moskal worked as an assembler at the former Crown Yarn & Dye, as a maintenance worker at the former Weintraub’s as well as Shaw’s Supermarket, Pawtucket, before retiring. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, North Smithfield.
He is survived by one brother, Frederick Moskal, and his wife, Patricia, of Cumberland; one niece, Jennifer Moskal, and her husband, Eison Chan; and one great-nephew, Lucas. He was the brother of the late Matthew Moskal and Lois Moskal.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, R.I. 02907, would be appreciated.
