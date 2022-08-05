Philip J. Johnson, 74, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born in Providence, a son of the late Frederick F. Johnson, Sr. and the late Catherine M. (Geary) Johnson.
Philip worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 18 years before retiring. He was a lifelong Chepachet resident and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Pine Tree Gun Club in Foster and the Glocester Senior Center.
