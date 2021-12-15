Philip J. Lagasse, 89, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the dedicated husband of Anita (Bisson) Lagasse for 67 years. Phil was born and raised in Lincoln R.I., living most of his life as a resident of Lincoln and Cumberland.
He was a beloved son of the late Philip and Eva (Vegiard) Lagasse; loving father of Stephen Lagasse, Joanne Potvin, Kathleen Lancaster and Jeffrey Lagasse; devoted twin brother of the late Norman Lagasse; and a cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and great-grandfather of seven great-grandchildren.
Philip proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. He had a long career in banking and accounting. Phil was an avid New England sports fan, who also enjoyed golf and bowling on family leagues and spending time at his home in North Port, Fla. He was known by many names, Philip, Phil, PJ, Dad, Pop, Grampa and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 20 at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, at 11 a.m., followed by a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Phil’s memory to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, will be greatly appreciated.
