Philip W. Bisch, 86, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the home of his daughter in North Smithfield surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved wife of Janet (Eggert) Bisch. Born in St. Louis, Mo., a son of the late Philip and Ida (Kassel) Bisch, he had lived in Cumberland for the past 59 years.
Mr. Bisch was a school teacher and the chair of the Science Department at Lincoln High School, where he worked for 35 years before retiring in 1989. He also taught anatomy at CCRI and Roger Williams University. He received his bachelor’s degree from Concordia Teacher’s College in River Forest, Ill., and received master’s degree in MAT with a specialty in biology from Rhode Island College.
He was a member of the Harvest Community Church in Woonsocket.
An avid golfer, he was a member of the Ho-Ho Golf League in Rhode Island.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his loving daughter, Donna B. Kotwica, and her husband, Ronald, of North Smithfield; his sister and brother, Joan Suttmiller and Richard Bitsch, both of St. Louis, Mo.; his beloved grandchildren, Ryan Kotwica and Tatum Bisch; his beloved great-granddaughter, Layla Kotwica; and several nieces and nephews. He was the loving father of the late Paul Bisch.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His private burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Bisch’s memory to Button Hole, 1 Buttonhole Drive, Providence, RI 02909 (https://buttonhole.org) would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
