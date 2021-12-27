Phyllis A. Fluette, 67, of Woonsocket, died at home on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. She was wife of the late Lucien Fluette.
Born in Los Angeles, Calif., she was a daughter of the late Joseph P. Carpentier and Dorothy A. (Dewree) Pleet. She was the stepdaughter of Joan Carpentier of Blackstone.
Phyllis lived in Los Angeles until she was 12 years old and then returned to her family roots in Woonsocket, where she lived for most of her life.
Phyllis was employed with The Woonsocket Call newspaper for many years before retiring. Phyllis enjoyed baking and sewing and the occasional shopping trip. Phyllis loved being around her extended family. Holidays and family parties were her favorite times.
Phyllis’s family takes special comfort in knowing that she was called home to the Lord on the Feast of the Nativity, Christmas Day.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Tina Felix. She was the sister of Andre “Andy” Carpentier and his wife, Donna, of Woonsocket, Philippe Carpentier and his wife, Monique, of Bellingham, Mass., Michael Pleet and his wife, Gigi, of Colorado, Robert Carpentier and his wife, Lisa, of Millville, Mass., Rebecca “Becky” Keegan and her late husband, James “Jim” Keegan (who passed away on Nov. 22, 2021) of Millville, Mass., Cindy Lafleur and her husband, Randy, of New Hampshire, Sandy Carpentier of California, Michelle Carpentier of Florida and Lori Keefe of Blackstone. Phyllis is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at noon in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Wednesday morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m., prior to Mass, at the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
