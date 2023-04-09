Phyllis M. (Samek) VanBever, 90, a resident of the Friendly Home, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Leonard VanBever. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Mary (Rogala) Samek.
Before retiring, Phyllis was an administrative assistant at Landmark Medical Center.
Along with her late husband, she enjoyed vacationing, during the winter at Marco Island, Fla., and also at her summer home in Jefferson, N.H.
She is survived by three sons, Richard and his wife, Gisele Golembeski, of Woonsocket, Alan Golembeski and his companion, Butchie, of Maine, Robert and his wife, Joan Golembeski, of Harmony, R.I.; a daughter, Lynne, and her husband, Richard Leroux, of Woonsocket; six grandchildren, Stacey, Timothy, Richard, Brian, Alex and Rob; eight great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Madison, Taylor, George, Kayleigh, Khloe, Alex, and Claire; a stepdaughter, Rosemary and her husband, Doug Brown; three step-grandchildren, Sean, Haakon and Jessica; also two brothers, Joseph Samek of Cumberland and Jack Samek of Pascoag. She was the sister of the late Paul Samek.
Her Funeral will be Wednesday, April 19, at 9:30 a.m., from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. A visitation hour will be held Wednesday morning, April 19, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home before the funeral Mass. Relatives and friends are invited.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.