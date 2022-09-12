Phyllis Susan (Warshofsky) Gilbert, age 79, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Hope Hospice. She was the loving wife of Barry Gilbert, with whom she shared 66 years, including 59 years of marriage.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Harold and Roslyn (Cohen) Warshofsky, she had lived in Lincoln for 53 years. She is a graduate of Brooklyn College Class of 1963. She then got her master's degree in Early Childhood Education at Lehigh University, while having two sons and a husband earning his Ph.D.

