Phyllis Susan (Warshofsky) Gilbert, age 79, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Hope Hospice. She was the loving wife of Barry Gilbert, with whom she shared 66 years, including 59 years of marriage.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Harold and Roslyn (Cohen) Warshofsky, she had lived in Lincoln for 53 years. She is a graduate of Brooklyn College Class of 1963. She then got her master's degree in Early Childhood Education at Lehigh University, while having two sons and a husband earning his Ph.D.
They moved to Rhode Island in 1968 and to Lincoln in 1969.
Phyllis was the director of the highly regarded Four Corners Chapel Nursery School in Cumberland for many years before semi-retiring. She then taught at B. F. Norton for a bit.
She and Barry traveled the country and the world extensively. Together, they toured (and actually slept in) 49 of the states (missing Alaska to complete the set) and some two dozen foreign countries. They spent three sabbaticals living in Cambridge, England. When she was home it was walking, biking, swimming, cooking and baking, and being there for friends.
In addition to her husband, Barry, survivors include their two sons, Lowell Gilbert and his wife, Kristin Norwood, of Acton, Mass., and Richard Gilbert and his wife, Libby Beyreis, of Chicago, Ill.; one grandson, Joshua Gilbert, and one brother, Gerald Warshofsky and his wife, Michelle, of Miami, Fla.
Her funeral and arrangements will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence.
