Pierrette Corinne (Bisson) Fredette, 96, passed away into the arms of God on March 17, 2023.
Born in St. Jerome, Quebec, Canada, to the late Romeo and Jeanne (Leveille) Bisson. Pierrette was the oldest of four children. She was predeceased by her three brothers Roland, Jacques and Jean Bisson.
Pierrette was married to her late husband, Roland, for 61 years. Together they embarked on a journey that would provide them with three children, Marie (Arthur) Mendonca, Jane Fredette her caregiver and Michael (Nancy) Fredette. She is survived by four granddaughters, two great-grandchildren and was also the former mother-in-law of Karen Fredette.
Pierrette was proud to become an American citizen. She selflessly worked hard all of her life to love, nurture and help provide for her family. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and the devout Catholic faith she shared with her husband and children.
Our sincere gratitude to VNA Care New England for their attentiveness to Pierrette’s needs, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital E.D, inpatient staff, professionals and Home Care, Lifespan physicians and staff, Coastal Medical for the continued care throughout her later life and all else who participated in her comfort and well-being.
Visiting hours are kindly omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church, Danielson Pike, Scituate. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Church, P.O. Box 236, North Scituate, RI 02857.
