Placido “Pat” J. Femino Sr., 97, of North Smithfield, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.
He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Russo) Femino for 75 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Stefano and Maria (Sorrentino) Femino.
Pat was a Marine Corps veteran of WWII and Iwo Jima survivor. He was a great man, devoted husband, loving father, proud Italian, devout Catholic, member of the Knights of Columbus, Eucharistic minister and Boy Scout leader.
He is survived by his sons, Placido J. Femino Jr. and his wife, Kelly, Michael Femino and his companion, Deborah Imondi, and Leon Femino; his daughters, Virginia Giacobone and her husband, Robert, Marianne Allen and her husband, Terrence, and Rosalie Martin; eight grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was pre-deceased by many brothers and sisters.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the St. Antoine Community for the loving care of Pat and Betty over the past 10 years. Also, the family appreciates the compassionate care provided to Pat by the doctors and nurses of the “Picabo ICU” at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., from the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial is in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Monday from 4-8 p.m.
Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the Villa at St. Antoine’s, 400 Mendon Road, North Smithfield, RI 02896. Respectfully omit flowers.
