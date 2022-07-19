Priscilla A. (Peckham) Lowell, 85, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Elias W. and Marion E. (Cook) Peckham.
Mrs. Lowell was an administrative assistant at Amica Insurance for more than 50 years before retiring. She had lived in Slatersville since 1975, She loved music and playing numerous musical instruments such as the banjo, guitar and piano. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and volunteering at the North Shore Medical Center.
She is survived by her brother, Leon E. Peckham, of Chepachet and her two sisters Nancy Brown of Wallingford, Pa., and Cynthia L. Spencer of North Scituate.
Her funeral will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket, R.I. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to ECC Summer Camp, 574 Ashford Rd., Ashford, CT 06278, will be appreciated.
