Prisille L. Paulhus, 93, a longtime resident of Woonsocket before moving to Cumberland in 2009, died peacefully Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022, at The Holiday in Manville with her loving family at her side.
She was the loving wife of the late Marcel A. Paulhus. Priscille and Marcel were married on Aug. 19, 1950. They shared over 48 wonderful years together until his passing in February 1999.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Ernestine (Decelles) Menoche. She was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket. Priscille was a graduate of St. Clare Girls High School class of 1947. She was employed by Uniroyal for over 23 years and at AT Cross for over 25 years until retiring in 1990.
Prisiclle was a longtime communicant of St. Agatha’s Parish. She was a member of St. Agatha’s Senior Citizens Club and St. Joseph Senior Citizens Club. She was very adept at sewing including making curtains. She enjoyed playing cards, trying her luck at bingo and traveling.
Priscille will be remembered as a loving wife and devoted mother. Her faith and family were at the center of her life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Priscille was the loving mother of the late Denise F. Chamberlin who passed away on May 11, 2022. She was the mother-in-law of Steven C. Chamberlin of Woonsocket. She was the sister of the late Ulysses B. Menoche, Colombe B. Desjardins and Lucrece T. Menoche. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families including Ronald Desjardins, her nephew who was almost like a son to her.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Agatha’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
