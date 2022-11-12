Prisille L. Paulhus, 93, a longtime resident of Woonsocket before moving to Cumberland in 2009, died peacefully Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022, at The Holiday in Manville with her loving family at her side.

She was the loving wife of the late Marcel A. Paulhus. Priscille and Marcel were married on Aug. 19, 1950. They shared over 48 wonderful years together until his passing in February 1999.

