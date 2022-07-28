Querida "Q" Abigail Balandran, 21, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at home. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Michael J. Chabot of Woonsocket and Jessica Balandran Chabot of Cuero, Texas.
Q was a full-time student and was recently accepted to Arizona State University to complete her master’s degree. She was a 2018 graduate of the Met School in Providence, and former intern at the International House of Rhode Island where she helped to teach international students the English language. Q was passionate about Asian languages and culture and had dreams of becoming an international interpreter. She spoke many languages but her favorites were Chinese, Japanese, and Mandarin. After graduating from the Met School, she attended CCRI where she graduated with her associate degree. Q had her own YouTube channel, loved Chinese food, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her nephew and sister.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.