R. Patricia Mongeon, 93, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, peacefully in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket.
She was the wife of the late Edward C. Mongeon.
Born in Whitinsville, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John and Rosamond Searles. She resided in North Smithfield for 45 years, and wintered in Hollywood, Fla., for many years.
She was the matriarch of the family. Her smile would light up every room she entered. She was talented, wise and witty. She lived her best life and raised four amazing children that took great care of her. She enjoyed playing bingo, going out for ice cream and having her nails done. She was also an avid book reader.
She was an admired interior decorator and designer. Pat was co-owner of Bonollo Food Service, while still sewing and upholstering into her late 80s.
She is survived by her four children: Jane Adams and her husband, Mike, of Coventry, Edward J. Mongeon and his wife, Claire, of Woonsocket, Kenneth Mongeon and his wife, Karen, of North Smithfield, and Kathleen Mongeon of Hollywood, Fla; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Adams and his wife, Kesone, of Providence and Kyle Mongeon and his wife, Alicia, of North Smithfield; two great-grandchildren, two stepgreat-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary, Dorothy, Lillian and William.
Pat's Life Celebration will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
