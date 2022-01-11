Rachel L. (Senn) Spencer, 97, of Woonsocket, died Jan. 8, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
She was the wife of the late Newton Davidson Spencer. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Anita (Peloquin) Senn.
Mrs. Spencer worked a variety of jobs for the former Uniroyal, for Carol Cable, and for Bachman Foods. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and sitting on her front porch talking to neighbors.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Ann Souza, with whom she lived, of Woonsocket; her best friend, Rachel Thifault, of Woonsocket; as well as, many loving grandchildren and cousins. She was predeceased by her son, Rene Young, and her son-in-law, Michael Anthony Souza.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, beginning with visitation at 4:30 p.m., followed by a service at 6:30 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
