Rachel Marie Paul (Trudeau) Thifault, 77, of Woonsocket, R.I., departed her loving family on June 22, 2022.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Ronald Thifault. They were married on June 27, 1963, at St. Joseph Church. Rachel was the beloved mother of her two daughters Robin Crane and her husband, Jacob, of Woonsocket, R.I., and Roxane Cary of Lincoln, R.I. and her companion, Michael Lataille. She was the devoted grandmother also known as BamBam to Brooke Cary and predeceased by her grandson Nathaniel “T” Crane.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I. on April 28, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Eliane (Blanchard) Trudeau. She also leaves her sister Georgette Saillant, sister Beatrice Guy, and brother Henry Trudeau and his wife, Rose.
Rachel was a graduate of St. Clare High School. Many knew her from the former Woolworth’s at Walnut Hill Plaza where she was the manager of the lunch counter and would always prepare special meals for her customers. She also worked many years for the Woonsocket Education Department in the lunchroom. Rachel was a charter member of the Woonsocket Chapter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Her most important job and the one she held closest to her heart was caring for her family. Rachel enjoyed making others happy and always being there for everybody to provide anything they needed. She especially enjoyed cooking. She won a citation for the best eggplant parmigiana in the city of Woonsocket. Rachel was also a breast cancer survivor and was known for her hats that matched every outfit. Rachel will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, July 1, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., at Saint Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be private. Because Rachel loved to prepare food for everyone, in lieu of flowers please make donations in Rachel’s memory to The Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham, Mass. To sign guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.