Rachel P. Toupin, 84, of North Smithfield died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. Antoine Residence.
She was the loving wife of the late Joseph George Armand Toupin. Rachel and Armand were married on Aug. 9, 1958, and shared 58 years together until his passing in 2016.
Born in Woonsocket and raised in Cumberland she was a daughter of the late Marcel and Anais (Guilbault) Gingras.
Mrs. Toupin worked in the cafeteria at Mt. St. Charles Academy for a number of years. She was later employed for many years in the housekeeping department at St. Antione Residence. Rachel was very proud to help serve and care for the residents of the St. Antoine community.
Rachel enjoyed camping with her family at Ponagansett Campground. She could tear up the dancefloor showing off her square-dancing moves. Every spring and summer season she was rightfully proud of her beautiful flower garden. Indoors Rachel could play a mean hand of cards. But as always behind that “poker face” was her trademark kind and welcoming smile.
A social butterfly at heart, Rachel also lived out her faith as a Eucharistic minister. Rachel will be remembered as a devoted mother who cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rachel’s family is grateful to all of the caregivers at St. Antoine for the care and attention she received in the very place where she worked and served for so many years.
Rachel is survived by a son, Donald Toupin, and his fiancé, Sarah Beth Holddgate, of Woonsocket and two daughters, Denise Laliberte and her husband, Marc, of Cumberland and Diane Fisher and her companion, Dennis Montanari, of Douglas, Mass. She was the sister of the late Roger Gingras. She is also survived by her grandchildren Nicole Hartman, Jennipher Tripp, Danielle Stewart, Nathan and Emily Lalilberte and the late Krystina Labrecque, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, South Main Street, Woonsocket. Rachel will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Armand, at St. James Cemetery, Manville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of RI, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, R.I., 02906, or www.alz.org. Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
