Ramona (Koury) LeMay, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the Friendly Home with her family by her side.
She was the wife of the late Victor LeMay. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Anez-Elias) Koury.
Ramona worked for A.T. Cross for several years. She was a member of the Fun League at Walnut Hill Bowl. Besides bowling, she enjoyed bingo, walking, trips to the casino, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children, Nancy Ignagni and her husband, Michael, of South Carolina, Paul LeMay of Uxbridge, Mass., and Kim Whiteley and her husband, Todd, of Blackstone; two brothers, Leo Koury of North Smithfield, and Charles Koury of Woonsocket; two sisters, Jackie Koury of Woonsocket and Lorraine Grenier and her husband, Gerry Laplume, of Woonsocket; five grandchildren, Emily, Corrie, Brooke, Melanie, and Tyler. As well as several nieces and nephews.
Ramona was also the sister of the late, Laurice Carriere and Rose Hawkins.
Her services are private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity in Ramona’s memory would be appreciated.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit sdipardomcfh.com.
