Raymond A. Fontenault, age 96, of Burrillville passed away on Aug. 5, at the Overlook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with family by his side.
Born in Blackstone, Mass., he was the son of the late Aldor and Cecile (Girard) Fontenault. He was the loving husband of 73 years to the late Therese “Terry” (Lafay) Fontenault.
Raymond was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the USS Fargo. He was employed at Raytheon Corporation for 36 years. He held several positions at Raytheon, ranging from machinist, to supervisor and eventually serving as department head for two machine shops in the Wayland and Sudbury facilities. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 88 and a member of St. John’s Choir Group. He always loved to sing and shared his talents often in church, at weddings, funerals and other events.
He is survived by his six wonderful children: Dennis and Sandra Fontenault of North Kingstown, Suzanne Talmadge of Mohegan, R.I., Robert and Kathleen Fontenault of Mohegan, Richard and Carol Fontenault of Van Alstyne, Texas, David and Gwen Fontenault of North Conway, N.H., and John and Lori Fontenault of Selma, N.C.
Besides his children he is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Heidi Banville, Stephanie Talmadge Garofalo, Nicole Polacek, Kari Burgoyne, Bradley, Adam, Matthew, Jeremy, Andrew, Steven, Jimmy, Eric, and Jeffrey Fontenault, and 13 great-grandchildren: Evan and Macey Polacek, Natalie Banville, Sophie, Max, Olivia, Amos, Claire, Nora, Zoey, Ellie, Dylan, and James Fontenault.
He also leaves behind his siblings Aldor Fontenault and Frances Fullam.
He was preceded in death by five of his siblings Roger Fontenault, Gertrude Brissette, Pauline Lapierre, Marcel Fontenault and Jeannette Richer.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Aug. 23, at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, R.I. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church prior to the start of service. Burial will follow in St. Theresa’s Cemetery, Nasonville, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, will be greatly appreciated. Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
