On Sunday, July 17, 2022, Raymond A. Poisson, age 82 passed peacefully at home in Summerfield, Fla., surrounded by his family after battling bladder cancer.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Claudette Poisson, after celebrating their 61st anniversary. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Poisson, of Woonsocket, R.I., and Renee Lemay and her husband, Paul, of Summerfield, Fla. He has a grandson, Jonathan Lemay, and his wife, Danielle, of North Smithfield, R.I. and a granddaughter, Stephanie Lemay, and her fiancé, Joshua Masse, of North Smithfield, R.I. He also has a great-granddaughter, Madelyn, of North Smithfield, R.I. His also leaves his two sisters Florence St. Pierre and her husband, Armand, and Lucille Poisson and her husband, Richard, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in his passing by his parents, Henri J. Poisson and Laura D. Poisson, his son, Marc Poisson, his sister Therese Perron, and two brothers Albert Poisson and Arthur Poisson.
